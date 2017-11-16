Justin Bieber Is Helping Selena Gomez Prepare For The AMAs

Justin Bieber has been really amazing with Selena Gomez since their reunion. He has been very supportive ahead of her AMAs performance, but he has also been taking good care of her. They are even reportedly househunting these days.

My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

‘[Selena Gomez] has been rehearsing like crazy, but she’s still dealing with a lot of nerves ahead of the [American Music Awards]. Justin [Bieber]‘s been amazing… he’s giving her so much support, telling her how great she’s going to do. He’s been pumping her up, saying exactly what she needs to hear,’ according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.

‘Justin hates seeing Selena stress out. She’s been so busy getting ready for the AMAs; she doesn’t have as much time to take care of herself. Justin worries that she doesn’t eat enough, so the other day when she was in rehearsals, he had her favorite deli in Beverly Hills deliver some soup. It was incredibly thoughtful — you can see why Selena’s fallen for him again,’ said the same insider.

It looks like Justin has certainly stepped up his game, and he’s treating Selena right.

Selena will be performing at the American Music Awards, for the first time since her kidney transplant.

This can’t be an easy task for her, so having Justin there to support her is really great.

A press release by ABC recently announced Selena’s performance and said she’ll be singing ‘Wolves.’

‘The influential and inspiring pop superstar, who continues to redefine her role as an artist, is a fan favorite at the American Music Awards having taken home the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock in 2016, as well as providing show-stopping performances of her powerful track ‘Same Old Love’ in 2015 and her passionate song ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ in 2014. A truly gifted singer, Gomez makes her return to the AMA stage with the world television premiere of her brand new single Wolves,’ the statement said.