Justin Bieber Goes To The Movies Alone, Leaves Impressive Tip

Its not a date, it’s just a its snack! Pop singer Justin Bieber went to the iPic Westwood movie theater in Los Angeles on Monday to see the movie Split, accompanied only by his bodyguards.

Advertisement

They escorted him to his seat and made sure to reserve the one next to him as well so he could keep a little privacy. Once he was settled in, his bodyguards waited outside the theater.

So what did the Beebs order for his solo adventure?

He ordered nachos that were not on the menu.. Oh yeah, and 3 Jack & Cokes. But it seems that the nachos were not a success since they were not equipped to make this kind of dish, so he returned them to the kitchen.

As for the Jack & Coke, the source did not say if he ordered them, or if he had his Jack flask with him. What we do know is that he left a $20 tip for a $60 bill. Not a bad tip for someone!

Justin has always been a film buff. When he was dating fellow singer Selena Gomez, he had rented the Staples Center in LA (which can accommodate 21,000 people) for themselves to watch the movie Titanic.

We know the Canadian crooner enjoys his privacy. Last summer he had booked a full movie theater in New York to see ‘The Secret Life Of Pet’s with 10 of his friends.

Advertisement

But the big question that all of us here at Celebrity Insider is: why did he not order popcorn? WHY?