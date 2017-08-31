Justin Bieber Gets Close To Mystery Brunette During Wild Night Singing At Club; Check Out The Pic & Video!

Justin Bieber had a blast while celebrating pal Kyle Massey’s birthday on August 28 at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club. He was spotted cozying up next to a mysterious brunette. Here are the details on who she is.

Justin Bieber has been loving his freedom now that he is not touring anymore and he hit up the Peppermint Club.

Last night was lit …… thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!! A post shared by Young Massey (@kylemassey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Next to him, there was this gorgeous mystery brunette, and they were photographed sitting at a candlelit table, and she smiled while showing him something on her phone.

She also showed up in a photobomb next to his shoulder, while he was making goofy faces in a photo with Kyle and another friend.

It turned out that she isn’t his new love interest, as the lucky lady is Madison Beer, aged 18, the singer who Justin has played mentor to since 2012. She’s practically a little sister to him.

Justin looked relaxed in a red and white Louis Vuitton pajama shirt, and the only kissing he performed was when he kissed the birthday boy’s cheek in an adorable photo.

Kyle shared a photo of Justin, Madison, himself and another friend on his Instagram on August 29 with the caption ‘Last night was lit……thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!!’

For no reason at all… #mondays @justinbieber @thepeppermintclub A post shared by Sean Dickerson (@sean_dickerson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

Justin felt festive enough to take the mic to sing a quick set for the lucky birthday bash-goers.

Some guests caught the moment on their phones and posted the video on Snapchat, and while it sure wasn’t a concert quality performance, Justin actually looked like he was having fun just entertaining his friends.

That’s quite a nice change for him after how miserable he was on his grueling year and a half long tour. He cut his tour short after suffering from concert fatigue.