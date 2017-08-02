Justin Bieber Finally Has Something To Say After The Cancelation Of The Remaining Dates Of His Purpose Tour

As CI readers know, Justin Bieber shocked all of his fans when he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour. His representatives all shared their opinion on the matter, but Bieber didn’t, until now.

Earlier today, the 23-year-old singer posted a very heartfelt and lengthy message on his Instagram account explaining why he pulled out of the tour.

The message is a long post with no pictures.

In case you haven’t heard of the gossip, there have been rumors that the young Canadian canceled his concerts due to his ties with the Hillsong Church as well as his allegiance to the pastor, Carl Lenz.

In his official message, he wrote, “I am extremely blessed to have individuals in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be.”

However, despite his break, it’s clear that the Grammy-Award-winning singer will be back in the studio soon enough as well as back on the road.

He just had to take a little time off for himself because traveling and performing 24/7 is just too much.

Don’t worry Biebs, we understand!

In the message that he wrote for all of his fans, the chart-topper added, “this message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have the chance to know where I am coming from!”

He finished off his post with, “THIS MESSAGE IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART, BUT I THINK THERE’S SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS.” And indeed there is Justin, we feel for you, touring 24/7 is exhausting, we can only imagine. It’s ok to be imperfect sometimes.