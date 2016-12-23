Justin Bieber Falls On His Rump While Out Running

Justin Bieber recently took a tumble while out for a run.

Advertisement

The Stratford Ontario native was out for a run in the Hollywood Foothills when he lost his footing on the rough terrain.

In the end the ‘Sorry’ singer fell on his rump but it appeared the only thing hurt was his pride.

He was out running with a pal who didn’t exactly rush to the singers aid.

It’s been a rough week for the 22-year-old entertainer.

On Tuesday the Beebs found out he has been indicted in Argentina for allegedly ordering an attack on a photographer in 2013.

According to a report from TMZ, Bieber believes the judge is Just out to make a name for himself as the incident was over 3 years ago.

As it stands right now, the Canadian crooner will not be able to return to the country until the issue is resolved.

Bieber’s lawyers will file for an appeal next week in hopes of getting the case tossed.

Argentina is home to one of Bieber’s largest fan bases and is a regular stop on his tours.

Advertisement

We hope Justin can put all the negative press from 2016 behind him and completely kill it in 2017.