Advertisement
Home » Music

Justin Bieber Falls On His Rump While Out Running

Ron Collins Posted On 12/23/2016
0
16 Views


JUstin BIeberSource: US weekly

Justin Bieber recently took a tumble while out for a run.

Advertisement

The Stratford Ontario native was out for a run in the Hollywood Foothills when he lost his footing on the rough terrain.

In the end the ‘Sorry’ singer fell on his rump but it appeared the only thing hurt was his pride.

He was out running with a pal who didn’t exactly rush to the singers aid.

It’s been a rough week for the 22-year-old entertainer.

On Tuesday the Beebs found out he has been indicted in Argentina for allegedly ordering an attack on a photographer in 2013.

According to a report from TMZ, Bieber believes the judge is Just out to make a name for himself as the incident was over 3 years ago.

As it stands right now, the Canadian crooner will not be able to return to the country until the issue is resolved.

Bieber’s lawyers will file for an appeal next week in hopes of getting the case tossed.

Argentina is home to one of Bieber’s largest fan bases and is a regular stop on his tours.

Advertisement

We hope Justin can put all the negative press from 2016 behind him and completely kill it in 2017.

Post Views: 16





You may also like
Justin Bieber’s behaviour caused event promoters to lose millions
12/15/2016
Justin Bieber Slams Paparazzo’s ‘Dumb Questions’
12/15/2016
Kourtney Kardashian spotted with a much younger man. What about Scott?
12/14/2016
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe


You are reading
Justin Bieber Falls On His Rump While Out Running
Share No Comment