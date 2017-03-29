Justin Bieber Faces Possible Arrest In Brazil Graffiti Case As Selena Gomez ‘No Frauds’ Burn Still Feels Fresh

Justin Bieber could get arrested on Wednesday by Brazilian authorities for defacing a historic hotel with graffiti four years ago when he was in the country for a series of concerts.

In 2013, the Canadian singer and songwriter took his “Believe Tour” to Latin America and he made a stop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Mr. Bieber, who loves to mark walls or other surfaces illegally, was joined by a group of friends to spray paint graffiti on The Hotel Nacional – which is valued at $28 million.

The “All Around the World” star was charged committing a “crime against the city order and cultural heritage,” but he left the country before the police could get a hold of him.

This week, officials in the country’s capital have reopened the case and will be at the airport to serve the entertainer with documents that notify him of the charges.

Rio de Janeiro judge Rudi Lowenkron has ordered a court clerk to be at the airport to make sure he signs the documents. If he declines, he will be arrested.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution Service in Rio said: “With the news that the singer will be returning to Brazil, the Prosecution Service requested that the court issue a writ of summons in his name. The request is so that the accused is made aware of the charges.'”

The “As Long as You Love Me” artist, who is bringing his “Purpose Tour” to Brazil, has not commented on the story.

