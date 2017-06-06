FREE NEWSLETTER
Justin Bieber Donates Hockey Stick Used In A Match With Manchester Storm Ice Hockey Team To Charity

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/06/2017
Justin Bieber Donates Hockey Stick Used In A Match With Manchester Storm Ice Hockey Team To Charity

Justin Bieber has donated the stick to raise more funds for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack. The young singer was also one of the many great performers from the One Love Manchester concert held this Sunday by Ariana Grande.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin is a keen ice hockey player, so he met with a few of the Manchester Storm players this Monday morning for a game with the players at the Silver Blades Arena.

Most of the players were back at their US and Canadian homes, and even if it’s off season, Paul Swindlehurst has arranged for some of his teammates to be there to play with Justin.

After the match, Justin donated his hockey stick to be auctioned at a charity game later.

Manchester Storm posted on social media and shared a picture with the singer who adorned the all black kit.

‘On this occasion, with the vast majority of the Manchester Storm squad back in the US and Canada, it was left to the few remaining players that are still here in Manchester, plus a few rec players to take to the ice with the man himself, Mr. Bieber! What an experience yet again for the few remaining Storm players, but also the rec players and kids in attendance. We think it’s fair to say Mr. Bieber feels right at home here at the Storm Shelter!’

Back in 2016, one of the singer’s jersey managed to raise a few thousand pounds at auction, so the club is very hopeful that the sports equipment will also be able to generate lots of money.

The money that will be collected will go to the families of the victims of the bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert from last month.

Paul told TMZ that Justin is quite a confident and a skilled player and he was able to score more goals during each match and in the most intense shootout.

We Love Manchester Emergency Fund was able to raise over 10 million pounds, and two more million were raised only within three hours of the music extravaganza.  This was organized to collect money destined for the victims and the families of those hurt in the Manchester terror attack.

