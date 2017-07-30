Justin Bieber Did Something Weird…..

Justin has had a busy week. The pop-super star canceled his tour and allegedly hit a paparazzo with his car. However, we know how these people work don’t we? The man might’ve stepped out in front of his car to get run over on purpose, that way he can get a solid ambulance-chasing-lawyer and walk away with a huge settlement.

Despite his week, Justin doesn’t care because he’s used to this kind of circumstances.

The star was heading out to his eaterie in Malibu, California on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, as he was grinning like crazy, wore his yellow tour shorts and was “grabbing himself” while photographers took pictures of him.

Yes, we have to respect Bieber’s lack of inhibition.

When you get harassed by the paparazzi at the level, we’re lucky he doesn’t pull down his pants and flash them as they’re walking by.

As CI readers know, he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World tour, amid reports that he was “dedicating his life to Jesus Christ.”

However, other sources claimed he was merely tired and exhausted after touring non-stop for two years.

In an official statement, Justin’s rep’s revealed that Justin was just sick of touring despite being afraid to disappoint his fans.

It said, “he thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.”

However, he found himself in trouble not long after when a 57-year-old photographer was “run over” by Justin’s vehicle. According to sources, bystanders saw the truck run over the man but in the video which is displayed on Youtube, it looks like the man is standing in the way on purpose to collect a nice cheque. Don’t listen to me, you can be the judge yourself as the video is above! Let us know in the comments sections how you feel about this situation.