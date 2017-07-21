Justin Bieber Can’t ‘Sorry’ His Way Through China Ban

His Spanish may be rusty, but we’re sure that Justin Bieber won’t learn Chinese anytime soon. The Canadian pop singer has been banned from performing in Beijing for ‘bad behavior,’ according to a statement issued by the Chinese capital’s Municipal Bureau of Culture.

Chinese bureaucrats claim that Bieber’s series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment, so the only way to regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment is to ban artists with bad behaviors.

The ‘Sorry’ singer is currently on his third world tour, with Asian gigs already settled in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Justin’s official website offers more confusion that answers, extending with the fact that a possible stop in Shanghai is still under discussion.

Even so, the Shanghai cultural authority is unlikely to approve a Bieber concert, given the decision Beijing has already made.

Sadly, fans are the ones paying for Justin Bieber’s bad boy behavior, with Chinese ticketing website still selling tickets for the two concerts scheduled for September 16 in Beijing and September 23 in Shanghai, unaware of the drastic decision taken by the authorities.

Of course, tickets will be refunded in full if the show doesn’t take place, but the deception is hard to swallow.

The 23-years old artist is no stranger to controversy, after denying reports for groping and spitting on fans, pleading guilty for illegally street racing and for not even trying to learn the Spanish words to his latest hit, ‘Despacito.’

Justin also made the headlines with his Mumbai concert back in May, a show that cost White Fox India, the event producer, four million dollars to make Bieber feel just like home.