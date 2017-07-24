Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Dates On ‘Purpose’ Tour

Justin Bieber has announced that he will not be continuing with the rest of his ‘Purpose’ world tour. The singer’s team did not give a straight answer as to the reason why, but excited fans have already taken to social media to discuss their disappointment.

The news came as a shock on July 24 when pop star Justin Bieber canceled over a dozen dates including stops in Dallas, New York, Boston, Toronto, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

A statement released read: “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Fans are not only upset that they won’t be able to see their favorite perform, but they also felt that the least he could do is give a real explanation as to why he won’t carry on the tour that’s been going on for well over a year now.

“Purpose” is one of the Biebs best-selling albums to date. With hits like “Sorry” and “Love Yourself,” the musician and his crew will be missing out on a lot of money from ticket sales alone.

Justin isn’t the only performer to do this, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez discontinued her concerts to focus on her mental and physical health in 2016. Kanye did the same when he was forced to take a break on the “Saint Pablo Tour” after having a nervous breakdown.

Bieber appeared to be doing just fine when he was recently photographed shirtless at a 7/11 gas station, but you never know what’s going on in peoples lives. Why do you think the 22-year-old made the decision?