Justin Bieber Beats Selena Gomez’s New Boyfriend The Weeknd For Top Award

Justin Bieber won the Male Artist of the Year award at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and this is the best thing that has happened to the “Baby” singer in a very long time.

The prize was not featured in the two-hour telecast where artists like Katy Perry and Bruno Mars performed, but there is something about the win that made it sweet for the 22-year-old crooner.

Bieber was extremely happy because he had to beat another Canadian to win the trophy. He has managed to get the best of The Weeknd, who is currently dating his ex-girlfriend, actress and singer Selena Gomez.

A source close to The Biebs shared: “To have beaten The Weeknd only makes things that much sweeter. Just one more thing he can put up against him.”

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for several years but could never move to the next stage in their relationship.

After going through a meltdown and spending some time in rehab, the Spring Breakers star started dating people like British actor Orlando Bloom.

A few months ago, she ended up with The Weeknd, who dumped his former girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, to be with Gomez. Bieber and Hadid did not take the new relationship well.

As things have started getting serious between the 27-year-old R&B and pop singer and Gomez, Bieber has been looking for ways to mark his territory and prove to his ex that he is the bigger and better man.

Winning that award Sunday night perfectly fits that narrative.

Unfortunately for Bieber, it seems that his ex has moved on and is making big plans with her new boyfriend.