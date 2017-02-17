Justin Bieber Attacks Restaurant Employee

Justin Bieber is once again involved in a violent scandal! The singer has allegedly attacked a restaurant employee for filming him without consent.

The 22 year old star was at his producer’s pre-Grammy party at Serafina over the weekend with Kyle Massey when things got a bit out of hand.

At around 2 AM, when he was reportedly playing around with the Dancing with the Stars alum someone started recording him.

The temperamental singer tried to keep his calm in that situation and at first only politely asked the intrusive person to stop filming him. However, the spy didn’t even have the time to react in any way and his one second hesitation was enough for Bieber to think the worst – that he would refuse to stop recording. Almost immediately after asking them to stop, Justin Bieber simply lunged at them to make sure the nosy person is done filming – and also teach them a lesson.

He headbutted the victim in retaliation and someone quickly called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The police arrived quickly and assessed the situation.

The LAPD investigation is still ongoing and the victim has not yet pressed charges.

“I’m not even sure [what happened],” his producer, Poo Bear said. “I’m not even clear on it. I’m still trying to figure it out myself.”

“I did not see it happen,” he claimed. “But I heard that it was definitely an accident. It wasn’t anything that was intentional.”

As fans of the troublemaking star are already aware of, Bieber is no stranger to breaking the law, the most recent incident involving him assaulting a fan in Barcelona only three months ago.