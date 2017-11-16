Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Photographed Kissing At Hockey Game

Summer is over and it is officially cuffing season. If you had any doubt that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were back together — allow us to provide more supporting evidence!

The two were spotted smooching at Justin Bieber’s hockey game after speculation started that they were giving love another go around a month ago when Selena was caught hanging at his house.

Bieber is reportedly loving the fact that the secret is out and he can call her his own in public.

A source tells Hollywood Life: “He was skating hard and trying to make all the plays. Then during breaks, every chance they had to kiss they did. It was like a complete make out festival and they were the only ones invited. Every time they were around each other she was hanging off of him and on him and he was loving every minute of it. They didn’t hide the affection they had for each other and enjoyed showing off their relationship to anyone who wanted to watch.”

This comes after Selena split with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Although they dated for ten months, rumors swirled that The Weeknd couldn’t give up his play boy ways. Others claim that the “Starboy” singer was still in love with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

In a strange twist of events, The Weeknd was seen holding hands with Justin Bieber’s old fling.

It may have only been to spite Bieber for scooping up Selena because, on the morning of November 15, The Weeknd was snapped leaving Bella Hadid’s New York City apartment.

In other news, Jelena fans are losing their minds. They were responsible for the hashtag #Jelenaisback that was trending on Twitter.

It’s good to see two individuals who have grown up into better people find their way back to each other. Hopefully, this time they stay together forever.