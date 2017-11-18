Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Kiss In Public But Some Think ‘Jelena’ Is A Publicity Stunt

There will always be Jelena fans ecstatic that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together and there will always be haters. Now that Selena and Justin have gone public with their affection and were photographed kissing, some think that Jelena is nothing more than a publicity stunt. They point to the fact that Selena and The Weeknd were dating and then quickly, once Selena’s new song Wolves came out, she and Justin were back together. Others believe that it is true love and now that Justin has rededicated himself to God and Selena fought death by undergoing a kidney transplant, they naturally found their way back to each other.

Not only are people accusing Selena Gomez of getting back together with Justin as a publicity stunt, but others are saying it’s beneficial for Justin as well.

Social media is full of people suggesting that Justin Bieber’s reputation took a hit and that by getting back together with Selena he will boost his public image and become more favorable with fans.

You can see the picture of Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez kissing below.

Selena and Justin were caught kissing and suddenly I believe in love again! 💞 https://t.co/QEa710RY9N pic.twitter.com/PrzVXrtie5 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 16, 2017

Justin and Selena were one of the most popular teen couples. Throughout the years, both have spoken about how much they loved each over and many were surprised that Selena would get back together with Justin in the first place.

There are plenty of people who believe that Justin and Selena are truly in love and destined to be together and just needed to work through issues, such as infidelity. If they have worked through their issues, it’s possible that their relationship could be stronger than it ever was before.

The necessary person early or late will appear nearby. It will cost all your tears, it will cost your long expectation.#Jelena pic.twitter.com/eJq37AtHX1 — Лиза Тихая🌈 (@fridrix_14) November 18, 2017

Other people have pointed out that neither Selena nor Justin are the type that are doing things simply for publicity. Justin Bieber cut his tour short because he wanted to focus on God. The move was not popular with his fans but he did it anyway.

Additionally, when Selena Gomez was undergoing a health crisis over the summer, she didn’t tweet about it or share photos on Instagram. She kept her medical condition secret and didn’t tell anyone until after she had healed.

What do you think? Do you think Jelena is back for real or is are they a publicity stunt?