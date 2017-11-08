Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly Ready To Tie The Knot: ‘She Does Not Want To Waste Another Precious Second’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together, and according to a new report, the two have event talked about tying the knot. The fact that that the two singers are involved romantically again is one of the industry’s most shocking things in 2017. What’s more, insiders have even revealed that ‘they are making plans to get married and start a family as soon as possible. Selena’s health scare has given her more reason to live than ever. She does not want to waste another precious second.’

One source has even claimed that they are not surprised Selena and Justin want to get married as they have talked about eloping before.

However, now that the surgery has changed her life, she has realized that she wants a big wedding.

‘She wants a white dress, thousands of roses and her very best friends for bridesmaids.’

As for the place where she wants them to walk down the aisle, we have learned that it’s in Texas, where she’s from.

Justin, however, would like the nuptials to take place in Los Angeles but that’s not really an issue because they might end up doing both.

But the insiders assured us that whether they will have a big wedding or elope, they will definitely make it official.

‘Selena’s [plan] was always to marry in her mid-20s. All she cares about is her love for Justin and their future.’

Do you think that Selena and Justin will really end up tying the knot?