Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Already Picking Names For Their Unborn Children — Weeks After She Dumped The Weeknd

Baby fever! It is being claimed that Justin Bieber and his new woman, Selena Gomez, are already picking names for their unborn children.

Even fans of Jelena are saying, “well that was fast!”

The couple has been reunited for less than two weeks, and according to a source who spoke to Life & Style, they have been talking about marriage and starting a family.

The insider said Gomez is not pregnant — but if it did happen, they would embrace it and be over the moon.

The person close to the newly-reconnected lovers told the publication: “If the couple ends up having a boy, Selena loves the name, Jacob. She knows she wants a ‘J’ name that will fit perfectly with Justin. She has always wanted children with Justin.”

According to Hollywood Life, things have been hot and heavy since Gomez and Bieber decided to give their love a second chance.

The pair was seen sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles at a hockey game.

A source said the love is real and added: “Selena loves kissing Justin, because not only is he charming, but he has soft, full, kissable lips. Selena and Justin cannot get enough of each other right now, and Selena is enjoying the simplest parts of their relationship, which, for her, is the intimacy created with long, soft, wet kisses with Justin. She thinks he is the best kisser ever and is all about making out with him wherever and whenever she can.”

The person shared: “Justin loves coming to the rink because everyone treats him normal and now that Selena has been here a couple of times with him you can tell he tries to show off for her, and that was no different this time around. He was skating hard and trying to make all the plays. Then during breaks, every chance they had to kiss they did. It was like a complete make out festival, and they were the only ones invited. Every time they were around each other she was hanging off of him and on him, and he loved every minute of it. They did not hide the affection they had for each other and enjoyed showing off their relationship to anyone who wanted to watch.”

Advertisement

Some fans believe this is just a big publicity stunt?