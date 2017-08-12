FREE NEWSLETTER
Justin Bieber Allegedly Rejected By Gym Employee!

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/12/2017
Justin Bieber FitnessSource: PlayBuzz.com

Justin Bieber was caught looking for love on Instagram yet again! A woman named Jessica Gober claimed the pop sensation contacted the gym she works at in Savannah after he saw her on its Instagram page.

She wrote on Instagram, “Did this actually just happen… lmao Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF.”

She went on to upload screenshots of the messages showing it was, in fact, Justin’s Instagram account.

It said, “Who is that girl,’ then a heart emoji, then ‘? In ur latest post’.”

The gym in Georgia posted an Instagram shot earlier in the week which showed the 22-year-old posing along with an energy drink can.

She posted a screen shot of the initial message as well.

Unfortunately for the Purpose singer, Jessica replied with a post which showed her cozying up to her boyfriend.

She captioned the photo with, “I’ve got everything I need right here.”

According to Maxim Magazine, Jessica is a 22-year-old girl who works at the front desk of the gym.

She is working as a trainer there as well.

As was mentioned earlier in the article, this isn’t the first time Justin has used Instagram to hopefully find a girl.

Back in December of 2015, he posted a photo of a girl and captioned it with, “Omg who is this!!”

It emerged that she is the Dutch-born Cindy Kimberly, who was 17-years-old at the time and living in Spain. By the following February, she was given a contract with Uno Models. It looks like the attention from the Biebs really helped her out didn’t it! As for what Bieber is up to these days, he recently canceled the remaining dates of his 2-year-tour. He wrote a heartfelt Instagram post not long after explaining his choice to do so.

