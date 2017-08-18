FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
aaron carter justin bieber taylor swift miley cyrus madonna drake jay-z janet jackson lady gaga katy perry chris brown kesha elvis presley rihanna fergie Willie Nelson kanye west usher bruno mars tiny selena gomez Nick Carter r. kelly
Home » Music

Justin Bieber Allegedly Doing “Better” And “His Faith Runs Deep”

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/18/2017
0
289 Views
0


Justin BieberSource: ETOnline.com

After Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his latest world tour, he wrote an emotional letter on his Instagram detailing why he made the decision. Even though he clearly outlined why he took time off, many people speculated about his “mental state.”

A source close to the singer said things are currently going great for him, partly due to his renewed faith in spirituality.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

An insider said to People Magazine, “I don’t think people understand how tired Justin has been lately. Not just physically, but mentally, as well as emotionally. At some point, everyone gets burned out. It happens. He’s getting better now though, and his faith in God has made him more grounded.”

Some of the people who are really looking out for Bieber lately include his pastor Carl Lentz, who has stepped in as the singer’s support system.

A source claimed, “Justin has a profound faith, and he truly loves God. He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.”

The insider went onto say the church has been a fundamental part of him making the right decisions as of late.

The church and God love him no matter what he does and who he is.

Advertisement

With all of the new factors in the famous singer’s life, the people closest to the singer say they see an “improvement” in his well-being. The source close to Justin said he actually enjoys people who call him out on his behavior whenever he’s getting out of line.” His relationship with the church and the down-to-earth people who go there are the ones who help him stay true to himself.

Post Views: 289

Read more about justin bieber

Advertisement

You may also like
Justin Bieber Releases New Track Titled “Friends”
08/17/2017
Justin Bieber Turns To God And Cuts Everyone Out Of His Life – Close Ones Are Worried About Him
08/17/2017
Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Were Spotted Back Together At Church After Her Wild Vacay With Younes
08/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *