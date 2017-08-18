Justin Bieber Allegedly Doing “Better” And “His Faith Runs Deep”

After Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his latest world tour, he wrote an emotional letter on his Instagram detailing why he made the decision. Even though he clearly outlined why he took time off, many people speculated about his “mental state.”

A source close to the singer said things are currently going great for him, partly due to his renewed faith in spirituality.

An insider said to People Magazine, “I don’t think people understand how tired Justin has been lately. Not just physically, but mentally, as well as emotionally. At some point, everyone gets burned out. It happens. He’s getting better now though, and his faith in God has made him more grounded.”

Some of the people who are really looking out for Bieber lately include his pastor Carl Lentz, who has stepped in as the singer’s support system.

A source claimed, “Justin has a profound faith, and he truly loves God. He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.”

The insider went onto say the church has been a fundamental part of him making the right decisions as of late.

The church and God love him no matter what he does and who he is.

With all of the new factors in the famous singer’s life, the people closest to the singer say they see an “improvement” in his well-being. The source close to Justin said he actually enjoys people who call him out on his behavior whenever he’s getting out of line.” His relationship with the church and the down-to-earth people who go there are the ones who help him stay true to himself.