‘Justice League’ Star Ezra Miller Was Told Being Honest About His Sexuality Was A ‘Mistake’

When Ezra Miller came out as gay in 2012, people within the entertainment industry told him he was making a big mistake. Miller has since starred in a number of blockbusters, but the warning made the Justice League star doubt about his future as a leading man in Hollywood.

According to Forward, Miller recently admitted that someone told him he shouldn’t have been honest about his sexuality and that it might ruin his future in the movie industry. Miller identified as queer back in 2012 and has landed lead roles in several hit films since then, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

You can’t save the world alone. The #JusticeLeague is ALL IN at the #JLWorldPremiere. See them in theaters this Friday! A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Miller overcame homophobic typecasting and has done great things over the years, but that doesn’t mean coming clean about your sexuality isn’t a problem in Hollywood. Fortunately, Miller was able to get over his doubts about coming out, and he firmly believes the world is ready for a change.

“…I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations,” he shared. “We are the ones. It’s up to us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready.”

In addition to identifying as gay, Pop Sugar reports that Ezra Miller overcame a severe stutter as a child and eventually took up opera lessons. The actor was so successful that he starred in White Raven at the Metropolitan Opera in 2001. Of course, the New Jersey native’s sexual preference isn’t the only thing that has made headlines over the years.

Six years ago, the actor was busted for marijuana possession. Police eventually dropped the drug charges, and Miller later came clean about smoking weed. Miller explained how he was frequently using marijuana to increase stimulation and that he views it as a harmless herb.

Miller is currently gearing up for the release of Justice League, in which he plays the superhero The Flash. He first appeared as Barry Allen in DC’s extended universe in Dawn of Justice and reprised the part in Suicide Squad. Miller is also expected to get his own solo superhero movie next year, though details of the film have not been released.

Fans can watch Ezra Miller in action when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits theaters later this week.