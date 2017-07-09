‘Jurassic World 2’ Wraps Production, New Set Photos Revealed!

We’ve still got almost a year to go before the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World hits theaters, but there are several new set photos from Hawaii to give us a sneak peek. In addition, director J.A. Bayona has announced that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has officially wrapped up filming.

Bayona broke the news on Twitter early this morning with a humorous GIF of returning star Chris Pratt doing a goofy dance on the set.

This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/dtMsNDvZwP — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 9, 2017

“This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!” tweeted Bayona. “What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible.”

A new batch of set photos cropped up online earlier this weekend, showing Pratt and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard in action on the Hawaii beach.

The pictures show Howard and Pratt swimming frantically among the waves before collapsing on the beach in apparent exhaustion.

Rumor has it the sequel will feature some kind of underwater battle involving a submarine and a possible return appearance from the scene-stealing Mosasaur from the first film.

For critics of Jurassic World, there’s one other noticeable change in these set photos that should make them happy: no high heels for Howard.

In addition to Pratt and Howard, actor Jeff Goldblum will return to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the role he played in both Jurassic World and The Lost World.

B.D. Wong will also reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, a character he played in the original Jurassic Park and in Jurassic World.

We still don’t know much about the plot to Fallen Kingdom, but Bayona has described it as a “darker” film in the vein of other sequels like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan or The Empire Strikes Back.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the script for the sequel but stepped out of the director’s chair in order to prepare for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will storm into theaters on June 22, 2018.