Julianne Hough Not Returning As Judge For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25

Nick Markus Posted On 09/13/2017
julianne-houghSource: etonline.com

Dancing with the Stars Season 25’s premiere is less than a week away. While the entire list of stars that are going to appear has already been released, fans have been waiting to hear about the judges as well.

But now, we have learned that Julianne Hough will not be on the panel this season.

Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman, however, are all set to be back.

‘We’re thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible,’ a rep for the hit dancing show revealed.

We are yet unaware why Hough was the only one who decided not to appear on Dancing with the Stars this season, but we do know that she had quite a full summer.

Back in July, she got married to her significant other Brooks Laich, and ever since then, the love birds haven’t stopped gushing about one another.

The TV judge also went on MOVE BEYOND Live Tour with her sibling Derek.

We are sure fans will be missing her observations and critiques this season.

The woman had been a judge on the dancing competition ever since September of 2014.

Not to mention, she also competed five times, meaning that her words of advice were always considered very valuable by the stars.

Julianne Hough won the mirrorball trophy twice, the first time in season 4, alongside Apolo Anton Ohno as well as the following season with Hélio Castroneves.

Are you sad to hear that she won’t be part of the judge panel this season?

1 Comment

Gunny
09/17/2017 at 10:15 pm
Reply

I don’t think it was her choice – last season the producers were wanting guest judges. Not that it matters.


