Julianne Hough Is Widely In Love With Her Fiancé Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is madly in love with her fiancé, Brooks Laich, and she isn’t afraid to show it! The Dancing With The Stars judge enjoyed a night out with her soon-to-be husband yesterday evening.

The couple showed their night out on Instagram, and she gushed about the professional hockey player.

On her Instagram, she wrote, ‘I am completely and utterly madly in love with you.’

‘My best friend, my hero, my everything!’ she wrote. ‘Best date night ever! ❤️❤️❤️ #abugslife.’

On Laich’s first picture on Instagram, he captioned the photo with, ‘Date night with this button!’

Everything seems to be going swimmingly for the couple since they announced their engagement in August of 2015 after nearly two years of dating.

The celebrity duo has managed to forge a successful relationship in spite of their wildly busy schedules.

Julianne is a two-time winner of the Dancing With The Stars competition while Brooks Laich is currently playing for the NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite their busy lives, the pair is counting down the days until they get married this summer.

Hough is super excited about their impending wedding and plans to treat it like her greatest day ever.

She said, ‘I want my wedding to feel glamorous, but timeless. And I think it goes from head to toe with your hair, your makeup, your dress and what you smell like.’

However, she wants to maintain her image and not look different than what she would normally look like. She said, ‘If I get super hot for my wedding day and I am not afterward, and I am not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiancé?’ Or, ‘Who’s my fiancé marrying?” We hope everything goes well for the couple!