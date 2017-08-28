FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Julianne Hough Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Speech Supporting LGBTQ Community At LOVELOUD Festival

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/28/2017
julianne houghSource: huffingtonpost.com

During her introduction speech for Imagine Dragons at the LOVELOUD Festival, Julianne Hough broke down in tears. The star talked about the importance of being accepting of others and standing up for human rights as a public person.

Hough opened up about her struggles with using her influence to send an essential message about acceptance.

The Dancing with the Stars judge confessed that expressing her opinion on delicate or controversial topics has been difficult because she didn’t always know how to communicate her beliefs or feelings under the pressure of political correctness.

The celeb claimed it was unfortunate that her choice to not speak freely about certain matters has distanced her from fundamental social issues.

‘There is a great saying, ‘If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.’ Well, I can tell you, I am so happy that I know what I stand for,’ she said.

At this point during her speech, the pro dancer became emotional, explaining that she takes the mission of spreading love and joy very seriously.

Particularly with all of the bad things that have been going on in the world today, the TV judge claimed that love is the one thing we need the most.

The LOVELOUD Festival was attended by no less than 17,000 people and also benefitted GLAAD, Stand4Kind, EnCircle and The Trevor Project.

The event’s goal was promoting acceptance and love and raising awareness on sensitive issues such as teen suicide, especially among the LGBTQ community.

The huge list of artists performing at the concert includes Nicholas Petricca of Walk The Moon, Krewella, Neon Trees and Imagine Dragons.

Of course, the latter’s frontman, Dan Reynolds, also played a big part in creating the event.

