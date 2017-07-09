FREE NEWSLETTER
Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich Are Officially Married – Inside The Wedding And Their Love Story!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/09/2017
Brooks Laich Julianne HoughSource: theknotnews.com

Julianne Hough is no longer single! The Dancing With the Stars judge got married to Brooks Laich on Saturday, and their wedding was absolutely beautiful! The couple tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after nearly two years of being engaged.

For the ceremony, Hough wore a stunning Custom Marchesa gown that she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Just like the tradition requires, the bride was given away by her father, Bruce.

Laich looked just as ready for the event in his expensive Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

The NHL professional asked his Dancing with the Stars judge girlfriend the big question back in August of 2015 after dating for about a year and a half.

Back in May, the man talked about Laich in an interview, and he could not help but gush about his significant other, claiming that is was love at first sight.

‘It was crazy. We had been talking for a while, but we had not met. When we saw each other for the first time, it was like, ‘And, we’re done.”

About everything they just need to have at the wedding, Hough said to expect the best dance floor, best music, and of course, his pet dogs Lexi and Harley to be part of the ceremony somehow!

‘The little dogs, doing something!’ the man warned, excited.

We hope to find out more about the wedding soon now that it had already taken place!

Congratulations, Julianne and Brooks!

