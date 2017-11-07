Julianna Margulies Returns To Television With New AMC Series ‘Dietland’

A little over a year since her hit CBS show, The Good Wife, came to an end, actress Julianna Margulies is already plotting her return to series television. Margulies has signed for a major role in the new AMC series, Dietland, based on the best-selling novel by Sarai Walker.

Margulies will play magazine editor Kitty Montgomery alongside up-and-comer Joy Nash as the series’ main character, Plum Kettle.

Walker’s novel was meant as a female version of Fight Club, focusing on women’s struggles with weight loss and societal beauty standards.

The 10-episode series will follow Plum as she enters an underworld of women “who live life on their own terms” and is drawn into a massive conspiracy.

Kitty will struggle with the decision to use the situation to her own advantage and finds herself unable to rely on her traditional strengths as an editor.

Dietland is being developed by former Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer/producer Marti Noxon, who has nothing but nice things to say about Margulies.

“Juliana is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty,” she said. “I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her.”

Margulies first made a name for herself as one of the stars on the popular NBC series ER, where she played nurse Carol Hathaway for six seasons.

In 2009, Margulies debut in the lead role on the political drama The Good Wife, which ended its seven-season run on May 8, 2016.

In February, CBS’ new streaming platform, CBS All Access, debuted a new spin-off called The Good Fight, which features several returning characters (minus Margulies, of course).

Last week, Margulies made headlines when she came forward as one of the many women to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and action star Steven Segal of sexual assault. Dietland is preparing for production now and should debut on AMC sometime next year.