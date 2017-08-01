Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Baby And She’s Not Afraid To Show It!

A month and a half after it was confirmed Julia Stiles was expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook, the Bourne Identity star couldn’t help but share an image of her baby bump with the world. Earlier today, the 10 Things I Hate About alumni posted on Instagram with the caption, “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”

In June of 2017, representatives for the couple confirmed they were expecting an addition to their family this year.

Despite Julia not talking much about her impending baby, the actress’ picture was worth a thousand words!

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

According to sources, it’s been a long time coming!

The family of the celebrity duo has been expecting an addition to their family of two for a long time, and they’re thrilled to see it finally coming to fruition.

In January of 2016, the Dexter star went on Instagram to show off her engagement ring with a picture of the ocean in the background.

She captioned the photo, “Best Christmas Ever.”

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress revealed that her future-husband popped the question on the Isla Grande Island in Columbia.

She said, “that’s where we got engaged.”

When talking about her trip, she explained, “we stayed on an island that was beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was nice, too, but because I live in the city, the natural scenery was great.”

As for how the couple met, Julia first met Cook while working on the set of Go With Me starring Sir Anthony Hopkins. Stiles’ fiance has also worked on films like The Revenant, Deadpool, and most recently, Overboard.