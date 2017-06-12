Julia Stiles Expecting Her First Child With Preston J Cook

Julia Stiles is going to be a mother! The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Preston J Cook!

A representative for the celebrity duo told E! News that the pair will welcome their child later in the year.

It’s been an exciting past couple of years for the pair!

They got engaged back on Christmas Eve in 2015. At the time, she shared a photo on Instagram where the couple was holding hands in front of a sunset in the background.

Best Christmas Ever! 💖 A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:39am PST

They captioned the photo with, ‘Best Christmas Ever!’

In an interview with People Magazine in 2016, Julia opened up about their place of engagement.

She said, ‘that’s where we got engaged. All around, it was an enjoyable trip. We stayed on an island that was breathtaking and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was nice too, but because I live downtown, the natural scenery was great.’

However, regarding their wedding plan, Stiles and Cook are not quite ready for the ceremony as of yet.

The actress revealed that her friends and family hadn’t given her much advice on what to do next.

‘I’m not getting a lot of marital advice. We’re slow on the wedding planning, so I haven’t been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.’

We’re not entirely sure what it means to be radically empathetic either, but we’re certain a baby together, and a beautiful ceremony will help them on their road to happiness! We send our congratulations to Julia and her man!