Julia Roberts Just Turned 50 And Says The Key To Joy Is To “Marry The Right Person”

One of the most popular movie stars in the world just celebrated a birthday and as an ode to her 30-year career, she’s giving out life and career advise.

Julia Roberts landed on the scene as a thin, charismatic force with the most killer smile and bubbly aura. She transformed from 80’s ingenue to a full-fledged movie star in the 90s. At a certain point in her career, she was the highest paid actress. She’s been in blockbuster after blockbuster and even some cult classics.

In honor of her milestone birthday, she is the cover girl on InStyle where she gets candid about specific aspects of joy. Roberts has been married to her husband, Danny Moder for 15 years and they have three children together, Phinnaeus, Henry, and Hazel.

During the interview, she admitted three keys to joy she’s fortunate to have: “Marry the right person, give birth to a redhead, and have great girlfriends.”

The redhead is oldest son Phinneaus, who is called Finn. He and twin sister Hazel are 12 years old.

Roberts is also transitioning from the big screen to television as she’s producing and starring in Amazon’s upcoming project Homecoming, which is based on the popular podcast by the same name. She admits to being nervous about the differences as she’s never done television before. She talks about how the quality of television has almost surpassed film in many ways: “I don’t want to go against my peoples, but it sort of is. There’s a lot of really good content and a lot of diversity.” The series begins filming next year.

As a woman in this industry, she does feel an interesting bit of introspection about the fact that everyone seems to be asking her about turning 50. Despite loving her birthday and the blessings of a new year, she can’t help but think so many people are making a big deal out of it because she is a woman.

“Did anyone ever go over this with George Clooney or Brad [Pitt] before their 50th birthdays?” She joked.

It turns out that they do. The Today Show made a big deal of Pitt’s 50th back in 2013.