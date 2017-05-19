Julia Roberts Had Some Special Advice For Father-To-Be George Clooney

Julia Roberts is an expert when it comes to dealing with twin babies. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she said she gave parenting advice to her former co-star George Clooney. Unfortunately for us, Roberts didn’t reveal what the exact advice was but she did have compliments for Amal and George.

She said it was “going to be so fun,” for Amal and George.

The Ocean’s Eleven actress said rearing twins is a great experience because you learn so much about yourself and others dealing with small children.

She said it was “trial and error” and there will be a lot of “tears and it’s amazing.”

Julia is married to Daniel Moder, and they are the parents of 12-year-old twins Hazel and Finn, as well as their other son Henry.

Roberts said her kids are “incredible.”

Clooney, who is 56-years-old at the moment, is getting ready to deal with diapers.

The couple got married in September of 2014 and are currently expecting a boy and a girl.

An insider revealed the couple is getting anxious about the arrival of their babies, albeit nervous in a good way!

In a previous interview, George said having kids is the most responsible things a person can do.

It’s something that can’t “be taken lightly.”

Back in 2006, he didn’t want kids because according to George, “(he) doesn’t have the gene for that.”

After their wedding ceremony in Italy, the Up in the Air actor said he still didn’t want to have kids!

He said he didn’t really think about it and it still wasn’t on his list. But it looks like it is now! George is one of the most famous actors in the world and has spent the last ten years of his life working on philanthropic causes with his wife who was an attorney for human rights, but his priorities are about to change, that much is certain.