Julia Roberts Condemns Harvey Weinstein – “He’s A Corrupt And Powerful Man”

Julia Roberts, like many other women in Hollywood, has spoken out publicly in condemnation of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein. As you may already know, the formerly acclaimed executive came under fire recently due to explosive allegations of sexual harassment, rape, and sexual assault.

In a statement to the publication, Us Weekly, Julia claimed Harvey was “a corrupt, powerful man who wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women.”

Her statement goes on to say that she “stands firm” in the hope that everyone together as a society can stop this kind of “predatory behavior.”

She finished her paper by concluding that women, but also men, should reach out for help after suffering the abuse of another. Roberts listed the number for a hotline dealing with sexual assault, RAINN, which is 800-656-4673.

Roberts isn’t the only one speaking out against Weinstein, several others have come forward including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, and Rose McGowan.

Despite the widespread and unanimous condemnation of the producer, Mr, Weinstein has denied all allegations. Harvey said in a statement that he refuses all of the accusations and all of the relationships were believed to be consensual.

Celebrity Insider previously reported that Harvey intended to file a lawsuit against the New York Times due to slanderous material based on “hear-say” rather than evidence.

After the heinous scandal came to light, Harvey’s partner, Georgina Chapman, left her husband after ten years of marriage. She previously claimed she would stand by his side, but after the case broke open showcasing all of the crimes, Georgina could no longer stand behind him, not only for self-evident moral transgressions but for the effect it would have on her brand.