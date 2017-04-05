Julia Roberts Can’t Wait To See Her Daughters Reaction To ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Julia Roberts is lovin’ motherhood. She went on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 5th and declared how much she enjoys raising her kids.

Julia has two twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9, with her husband Danny Moder. She told Michael Strahan she can’t choose one thing that is her favorite when it comes to being a parent.

Roberts said “I love it. I love it when it’s easy, and I love it when it’s challenging. I love being able to go to bed at 8:30.” She explained that a lot of things change when you have children. A person can develop a newfound appreciation for things like holidays, weekends, and summer vacation.

Julia went on to say that she learns a lot from her kids because their point of view is so unique. It’s part of the reason why the Erin Brockovich actress has been able to have an illustrious career for so long; her kids inspire her to keep going.

The mother of 3 said that one day she would have a movie marathon with her kids consisting of all of her films. When referring to her one daughter, she exclaimed, “I can’t wait for her to see My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

In the romantic comedy film in 1997, she starred as Julianne Potter in the movie that follows the lives of two childhood friends who promise to marry each other if they’re both companionless by the time they turn 28.

Julia’s children are too young to watch her more sophisticated films for now, so they’ll have to settle on her upcoming film Smurfs: The Lost Village. The Pretty Woman actress went on to say the Smurfs have been around forever and the movies are fun and sweet, a great combination for young kids.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is scheduled to be in theaters this weekend, on April 7th, 2017.