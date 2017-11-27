Julia Oscar Mechoso Dies At The Age Of 62

Hollywood entertainer and actor, Julio Oscar Mechoso, died of a heart attack on Saturday, November 25th, according to a report from The Miami Herald. The actor passed away at the age of 62. Mechoso – who hails from Miami, Florida – is well known for his roles in The Legend Of Zorro, Jurassic Park III, and Little Miss Sunshine.

He appeared in several TV shows including The Big Bang Theory, Seinfeld, Grey’s Anatomy, and Coach. Recently, he made an appearance on CBS’ Madam Secretary which aired on the 5th of March.

Andy Garcia, who frequently worked alongside Mechoso, wrote a letter to the publication that was published on the 26th of November. Garcia penned a heartfelt response, one where he characterized the feeling of “extreme loss” for someone to whom which he felt so close.

#andygarcia #vincentcorleone #vincentmancini #vincenzocorleone #doncorleone #vitocorleone #thegodfather #modigliani #elysianfields A post shared by Andy Garcia (@andy_garcia_actor) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:22am PST

He added that a “sudden loss is always unjust,” but in the case of Julio, it is more than that because of their long history of collaboration and sincere friendship.

According to Garcia, Julio was a “unique,” and “extraordinary” artist and all of his work will carry on in the future. Garcia frequently wanted to work alongside him because they got along great, “because Julio always elevated the film.”

Advertisement

Despite Mechoso never landing leading roles, his film and television career was extensive, beginning in 1986 and going all the way until 2017 with Rules Don’t Apply. He also appeared in Lords Of Dogtown as Mr. Alva, the father of Tony Alva.