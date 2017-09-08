Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces ‘Veep’ Will End After Next Year’s Season 7

It looks like President Selina Meyer will soon be leaving Washington for good. Producer and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed the upcoming season of HBO’s Veep will be the series’ last.

“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” says Louis-Dreyfus. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”

Louis-Dreyfus has starred on Veep for six seasons (seven if you count the upcoming final season) as Meyer, as she progressed from Vice-President to President and beyond.

The show has won broad support from critics and audiences and Louis-Dreyfus has taken home the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy an incredible five years in a row — and she’s up for a sixth this year.

Veep has also been nominated numerous times for Best Comedy Series at the Emmys and has won that title twice; other cast and crew have also racked up a long list of nominations and wins.

When the series began in 2012, Meyer was a failed presidential nominee who has reluctantly signed on as Vice-President, despite her contentious relationship with the commander-in-chief.

Meyer eventually became president but found herself out of office after a bizarre re-election campaign in the show’s latest season.

Louis-Dreyfus calls Meyer “the role of a lifetime,” which is impressive considering she was already well-known for her nine years on Seinfeld as Elaine Benes.

Veep was adapted by creator Armando Iannucci from his British series, The Thick of It, which starred current Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi.

Interestingly enough, a spin-off film to The Thick of It was produced in 2009 with The Sopranos star James Gandolfini in a supporting role.

The film, In the Loop, earned Iannucci and his co-writers a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 82nd Academy Awards. The final 10-episode season of Veep is still being written and will premiere next summer on HBO.