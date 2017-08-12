Judge Throws Out Alleged Groper’s Case Against Taylor Swift

We have learned that Taylor Swift can breathe a sigh of relief because she won one battle out of the legal war against a former DJ who the artist accused of sexual harassment. The man sued her, trying to get compensation for losing his job and other opportunities because of her ‘false’ claim.

David Mueller first filed a lawsuit alleging that she ruined his career in 2015 but Swift countersued shortly after, arguing that the man groped her bare behind under her skirt in 2013 during a fan meet and greet.

The trial lasted five days, and finally, the judge decided that Mueller couldn’t prove Swift was the one who got him fired.

However, Taylor’s lawsuit in which she accuses the man of assault is still to be decided by the jury.

‘He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable. After this had happened it was like a light switched off my personality,’ Swift testified before the court yesterday.

Her legal team used a photo from the event that shows the man standing next to Swift with her dress all bunched up.

Taylor’s mother, Andrea stated that the pic was proof enough the man did inappropriately grab her daughter.

Mueller had sued the star for no less than $3 million, saying that she damaged his name and reputation.

On the other hand, Taylor only countersued for $1 million.

While Mueller’s legal team was interrogating Swift, the singer made it very clear that she will not let anyone make it look like she was at fault.

Advertisement

She then added that what happened to the man is the result of his poor life decisions.