Home » Politics

Judge Says Trump Incited Violence At Campaign Rally!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/02/2017
Trump At A Campaign RallySource: Forbes.com

A federal judge decided on Friday, March 31st, that Donald Trump, President of The United States incited violence against protesters at a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Courier-Journal said Judge David J.Hale ruled that the protestors had established enough evidence to proceed with their case against Trump, and rejected the President’s lawyer free speech defense.

Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma, and Molly Shah were the protestors in question. They claimed they were assaulted by the real estate mogul’s supporters at the rally last year after he urged the crowd to “get ’em out of here.”

The lawyer of Trump argued Trump did not intentionally promote violence against the protestors, but rather just wanted them to leave. Judges have been taking the words spoken by Trump as literal as recently noted in the case where Trump executed the travel ban against seven countries based on alleged “islamophobia.”

The judge wrote it was plausible Trump’s direction to ‘get’em out of here’ perpetuated the use of force.

The judge said President Trump’s assertion for the protestors to be removed was presented as an imperative, so there is a case to be made against him.

Hale wrote in the ruling the removal of Nwanguma, who is an African-American woman, was “particularly reckless.” The judge declined to remove the allegations that Nwanguma was a victim of racist slurs from Trump’s supporters.

Allegedly one of the Trump supporters, Mathew Heimbach, is a leader of an alleged white nationalist group Traditional Youth Network. Politico reported that Heimbach sought to remove his association with the group in the lawsuit, but the judge declined.

At at a later date, Trump called the protestors “bad dudes who were really dangerous.”

The three protestors are seeking an unknown punitive and compensatory damages and have accused Heimbach and another man of assault and battery. They have also accused Trump of incitement to riot, negligence, and recklessness.

