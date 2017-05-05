Judge Says Lisa Marie Presley Must Go To Rehab For Six Months Or Lose Her Twins And Even Go To Jail!

Lisa Marie Presley is terrified that she is going to lose her kids for good! According to new reports, a judge suggested the woman go to rehab if she doesn’t want the twins to be taken from her.

Elvis Presley’s only daughter is caught in an ugly custody battle with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood over their eight year old twin girls.

According to a source close to the broken couple, “Lisa is out of control. She’s been told by a judge to complete six months in a rehabilitation clinic or, at least, a drug and alcohol awareness group. But she refuses to do it!”

The source also explained that Lockwood and Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla staged an intervention to help the drug user.

But when Lisa Marie discovered their plan she freaked out and took an entire bottle of prescription pills, causing herself liver failure.

After she had been hospitalized, the worried father called protective services to help his daughters.

This is apparently also why Lisa decided to file for a divorce last summer when she also accused Lockwood of having child pornography on his electronic devices.

Another source has revealed that a judge asked Lisa Marie to seek help for her addiction or face civil contempt charges, but the woman denied these claims.

She did, however, spend a few weeks in a Malibu rehab center.

Since then, the judge has realized the woman is not really complying with the court-ordered drug tests and has ordered her to take a six-months-long sobering class or she will not only lose her girls but also end up behind bars.

“It seems Lisa doesn’t think the rules apply to her. But the next time won’t be a slap on the wrist. She’ll be slapped with a jail sentence by the judge!”

Do you think Lisa Marie should take these threats seriously?