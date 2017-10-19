Judge Rules In Favor Of Bill Cosby In Defamation Lawsuit

The judge dealing with the case ended up dismissing the defamation suit filed by an alleged sexual assault victim. We have learned that a Boston federal appeals court has decided to dismiss Kathrine McKee’s lawsuit against the disgraced celebrity. McKee is just one of the many women who accused Cosby of sexual assault.

Judge Sandra Lynch’s ruling is yet another blow to the woman who has previously filed a lawsuit that alleged Bill Cosby’s former attorney Marty Singer called McKee a liar following her rape accusations.

Judge Lynch stated that the lawyer’s words ‘did not rise to the level of defamation,’ however.

‘The Letter provides links to the articles from which these quotes are drawn, enabling readers to examine the sources for themselves and consider the comments in context. The statements aren’t actionable,’ Lynch said.

The disgraced comedian’s lawyer Alan Greenberg also released an official statement following the court ruling, calling the decision ‘well-reasoned.’

Back in February, a lower court first dismissed the woman’s suit.

But despite winning this case, there are still several other lawsuits pending, from other women who accuse Cosby of sexual abuse.

Back in June, a jury dealing with Andrea Constand’s lawsuit failed to reach a verdict.