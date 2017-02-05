Judge Puts an End to the Immigration Ban, Gets Slammed by Donald Trump

On Saturday, the government said it will comply with a judge’s decision to put an end to Donald Trump’s immigration ban that denied people from seven Muslim countries to enter the United States.

Advertisement

Now, the president took to Twitter to slam the “so-called judge” for his “ridiculous” decision.

After Friday’s ruling by the Seattle judge James Robart, the president tweeted:

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security – big trouble!”

“Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

The state department said it had reversed visa revocations, meaning that tens of thousands of people whose visas were not physically canceled after the issuing of the executive order last week may now travel freely.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would comply with Robart’s order.

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the executive order,” stated press secretary Gillian Christensen.

“DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.”

Christensen also said the justice department intended to counter by filing an emergency stay of Trump’s order, calling it “lawful and appropriate”.

The immigration ban, denied all refugee admissions for 120 days and from Syria indefinitely, and placed holds on the admission of travelers from seven countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

Trump said he would give Christian refugees admission as opposed to Muslims, making the executive order very problematic.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other parties filed lawsuits around the question of whether the ban was unconstitutional as an infringement of religious freedom.

Robart granted a temporary restraining order arguing that the president’s order unlawfully discriminated against Muslims and caused unreasonable harm.

“Turning people away was heart-wrenching” said a Dubai airport worker on Trump’s travel ban

“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

On Friday, a federal judge in Massachusetts declined to extend a temporary stay against the order issued last week, after expressing skepticism about arguments that the ban represented religious discrimination.

But in Seattle, the attorney general of Washington state, Bob Ferguson, told reporters outside the courtroom: “We are a nation of laws. Not even the president can violate the constitution. No one is above the law, not even the president.”

Advertisement

“This decision shuts down the executive order immediately – shuts it down. That relief is immediate, happens right now. That’s the bottom line.”