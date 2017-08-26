Judge Dismisses Nick Loeb’s Embryo Lawsuit Against Sofia Vergara

After more than two years of battling it out in court over their embryos, Sofia Vergara finally managed to win the legal war against her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. As fans may remember, the man sued the actress and model over the frozen embryos they conceived while still together.

The former pair was planning to implant them in a surrogate but then split up in 2014 leaving their fate unknown.

Loeb claimed he has gotten attached to the unborn babies he named Emma and Isabella and sued her for the rights to bring them to life.

Yesterday, a judge from a Louisiana court decided to dismiss Loeb’s lawsuit, claiming the court has no jurisdiction considering the embryos had been conceived in California.

It makes sense that Vergara has no intention to have the babies now that she is married to Joe Manganiello.

Besides, the documents they had signed when they deposited the frozen embryos clearly state both parties have to agree to bring them to life for it to happen.

Apparently, the reason why the man decided to sue her in Louisiana court was that the two of them planned to raise a family there.

Well, his plan backfired, considering the court has no jurisdiction over the embryos.

The judge dealing with the case explained that neither Loeb nor Vergara had any ties to the state and that most probably, the real reason why Loeb filed the case there was because of Louisiana’s laws favoring the rights of unborn children.

Will the former fiancé file a new lawsuit somewhere else or has he given up?

Advertisement

We don’t know yet, but Loeb has insisted in the past that he cares for the embryos and wants to bring them to this world no matter what.