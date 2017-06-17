Judge Declares Mistrial On Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial on Saturday by a judge. The judgment came after the jury failed to reach a verdict after deliberating for over 5 days (52 hours).

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The comedian pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges were filed after Andrea Constand accused the star of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 20104 at the star’s Philadelphia home.

According to reports, more than 50 women came forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault, but only Constand’s allegations have resulted in criminal charges.

Cosby’s trial started earlier this month. The jury of five women and seven men has been isolated in Pennsylvania since the trial started.

On Thursday, news came out that the jury was deadlocked. The judge ordered the panel to continue their deliberation until they can reach a verdict.

On Friday, the jury asked for testimonies and past phone records that are related to the case.

On Saturday, the jury once again declared to the judge that they’re still deadlocked, which was followed by a motion for mistrial by Cosby’s lawyer.

The judge told the jury that ‘they have worked so hard.’

‘I am compelled to declare a mistrial. It’s neither a vindication or a victory. This was the justice system,’ the judge explained.

Constand sat in the front row directly opposite to Cosby. Both reacted blankly to the mistrial announcement.

A few of Cosby’s accusers sat behind her and some sobbed as the judge declared the case a mistrial.

District Attorney Kevin Steele to the court that they ‘want to retry the case.’

The DA also spoke to the reporters outside the courtroom and called his client, Constand, ‘courageous.’

‘She is a positive person and has kept all of us going while waiting for the jury to come back,’ Steele said. ‘She will continue to cooperate with us and I look forward to her getting a verdict in this case.’

No dates have been set for the new trial. It will likely be within a few months, according to Judge Steven T. O’Neill.