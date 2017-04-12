FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Jude Law Will Play Dumbledore In Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Todd Malm Posted On 04/12/2017
Jude LawSource: AllsWalls.com

The star of Young Pope, Jude Law, was cast as Dumbledore in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. The original film had a star-studded ensemble, starring Eddie Redmayne, Colin Farrell, Ezra Miller, Jon Voight, Johnny Depp, and Dan Fogler.

The Alfie star will portray the young wizard before he becomes the beloved headmaster at Hogwarts.

According to People magazine, the script written by J.K. Rowling will move into a dark time for the world of wizards, where Newt Scamander and other heroes will decide on who is on their side and how to defeat their enemies.

David Yates, the director of the upcoming film, said, “Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired.”

The director said he looks forward to working with the star, and he knows Jude will capture the entirety of the Dumbledore character.

The Fantastic Beasts film released last year made more than $813 million at the global box office on a budget of $180 million, making it one of the highest earning films in history.

The sequel is scheduled to be released on November 16th, of 2018 and shooting will begin this summer. According to J.K. Rowling, the series will include 5 films in total.

Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp will be returning to the set. The Edward Scissorhands star made a short appearance near the end of the first film as evil wizard Grindelwald even though his casting was considered to be controversial among most fans of the series.

Dumbledore was portrayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the original Harry Potter films. Gambon had expressed interest in appearing in the new film but as the father of Dumbledore.

