Joy-Anna Duggar’s Huge Baby Bump In New Photo Sparks More Speculations That She And Her Husband Had A ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Is the brand new snap confirming the shotgun wedding suspicions? Joy-Anna Duggar and her hubby Austin Forsyth have managed to create even more controversy regarding their pregnancy before marriage speculations by sharing a pic in which Duggar’s baby bump looks ready to burst!

The couple took to social media yesterday to post a photo with Forsyth’s grandfather while honoring the man’s service on November 11 – Veteran’s Day.

In the snap, Joy-Anna’s belly looks huge under her tight T-shirt and open jacket that couldn’t really close because of the bump!

‘We’re so thankful for the men and women who’ve served to defend our freedom! Grateful we got to spend the day with my grandfather who’s an Army veteran. Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. (Psalm 33:12)’ the pair captioned the pic.

As fans probably already know, Joy-Anna comes from an ultra-religious family, so the suspicions that she and her now husband may have conceived the baby before marriage are really controversial.

Not long after they tied the knot, the two announced the pregnancy, sparking rumors that they had a ‘shotgun wedding.’

Another clue supporting that belief is also the fact that the future parents knew the baby’s gender only three months following the wedding!

The two are yet to comment on the speculations.

‘I am most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,’ Joy-Anna said about their upcoming parenthood.