Joy-Anna Duggar's Hubby Shares Pic Of Her On Her Birthday, Sparks More Speculations About Getting Pregnant Before Marriage!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/29/2017
joy-anna duggarSource: etonline.com

On Saturday, Joy-Anna Duggar celebrated her birthday, and hubby Austin Forsyth took to social media to post a photo of her as a tribute on the big day. However, the snap seems to be an older one of the girl, and it shows the upper part of her body while she poses in really dim light, so there is no baby bump to be seen!

As fans may be aware, the Duggar daughter has just turned 20!

Considering Joy-Anna and Austin got married and soon after announced they are expecting, many people started speculating that they hid how far along she actually is.

The girl was accused of having intimate relations with her now husband before marriage, something the very conservative Duggar clan is totally against!

‘Happy birthday to the love of my life! Besides my salvation, you’ve been the best thing that has happened in my life! From being my spiritual encourager, working partner, hunting buddy, and everything in between you complete me in so many ways! I’m always amazed at how much integrity and character you display in our day to day lives! I love you with all my heart!’ Austin captioned the pic of his young wife.

The network featured the wedding not too long ago on their reality TV show Counting On and the couple also gave up on another tradition that says that groom should not see the bride wearing her dress before the wedding.

The pair tied the knot back in May and immediately flew to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

In August, the pregnancy was announced.

‘I am most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him,’ Joy-Anna said at the time.

1 Comment

Aspen
10/29/2017 at 7:45 pm
Reply

this young lady DID NOT get pregnant before she got married!! give it a rest, geez!!!


