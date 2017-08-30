Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant – Counting On Star Announces First Pregnacy With Austin Forsyth

The next Duggar daughter pregnancy has been confirmed. There have been rumors for weeks that one of Jim Bob Duggar’s daughters might be expecting a child. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Joy-Anna Duggar, the youngest of the married Counting On kids, is with child.

While most teenage pregnancies aren’t planned, this one certainly was. Joy-Anna married Austin Forsyth in May and has had babies on the brain ever since. It’s really not surprising that she managed to get pregnant before Jinger, who is older and has been married longer.

Then again, Jinger is busy wearing pants and if the speculation is correct, she might be taking birth control too

.”We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told People.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

“Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Joy-Anna and Austin even shared a new photo. In it, they are both cradling the Counting On star’s barely-there baby bump.

Austin had a few words to share about their pregnancy news too. The Duggar son-in-law seems to be pleased with how fast they managed to start growing their family.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Austin said. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Of course, with any happy Duggar news comes criticism. Considering that Joy-Anna was a teenage bride and now she’s also a pregnant teen, plenty is being said.

I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!💖 #firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

The biggest and possibly the most legitimate criticism has to do with the recent dirt biking photos that Joy-Anna shared. In them, she can be seen rocking a cute floral dress while riding her own bike and riding on the back of Austin’s bike too.

While she drew plenty of concern for riding a dirt bike with a dress on, it seems that people are far more concerned now to know that she was doing it while pregnant. The whole dirt bike experience was how Joy-Anna and Austin celebrated being married for three whole months.

There have been questions raised about whether Joy-Anna and Austin will be like her parents and have a huge family. It seems like the Counting On couple has plans for a big brood and have said as much.

Prior to announcing her pregnancy, Jinger confessed that she and Austin want to have as many kids as possible. As she put it, “We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle.”