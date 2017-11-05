Joy-Anna Duggar Explains Why She Is Not Being As Open About Her Pregnancy As Her Sisters

When Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth announced in August that she was pregnant with her first child, fans expected that she would be updating them regularly with baby bump photos and Instagram posts, just like her older sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald. But, that hasn’t happened, and many people think it is because the 20-year-old has something to hide. In her latest online post, Duggar-Forsyth apologizes and explains her absence from social media. Could it be because the shotgun wedding rumors are true?

Duggar-Forsyth has been AWOL on social media for the past month, and her absence is convincing many fans that she got pregnant before her wedding and is trying to hide that from the public.

But, according to The Hollywood Gossip, the reality star claims in a rare post on the family website that she is sorry for her hiatus, but it is because she has been busy preparing for her baby. She then said she would try to post more often.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! 👶🏼 I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

A source at Radar Online says that another reason Duggar-Forsyth hasn’t been on social media is that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are also busy building a house, and it is close to being finished. However, it just seems odd to many that big life events such as a pregnancy and building a home isn’t inspiring the 20-year-old to post frequent updates on Instagram. Especially for one who is a reality TV star.

Older sisters Dillard and Seewald each have two kids, and during each of their pregnancies, they posted regular updates featuring their growing baby bumps and time stamps. They both made it clear how far along they were in each and every picture.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST

But, Duggar-Forsyth has posted just two baby bump selfies, and in both, she looked to be a lot farther along than she claimed. The only other picture posted of the mom-to-be was a close-up of her face, which her husband posted on her birthday, and that just added to the speculation that the two were hiding the fact that they violated the Duggar rules of courtship.

The couple did admit to breaking the rules, such as hand-holding before they got engaged and a full front hug when Forsyth proposed. But, if the two had sex and got pregnant before they walked down the aisle, many would see it as hypocritical, since the conservative Duggar clan is so concerned about their wholesome family image.

Advertisement

Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth and Austin Forsyth have yet to confirm or deny the shotgun wedding rumors.