Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Prove Marriage Is Going Well With Over The Top PDA

Rumor has it that Joy-Anna Duggar might be pregnant just two months after marrying Austin Forsyth. The newlyweds are obviously really digging marriage and all the new adventures that it holds. However, some of the Counting On stars’ recent antics have fans screaming that they need to get a room.

It turns out that the physical attraction between Austin and Joy-Anna is strong. So strong that Austin recently confessed to breaking a huge Duggar family rule when he was courting his new wife.

The couple ditched the side hugs and went full frontal while they were courting. It seems that after getting married, Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar ditched privacy and have instantly become the most affectionate Duggar couple.

The PDA between Austin and Joy-Anna has become uncomfortable for some fans. Especially during their appearance on Counting On: The Aftershow.

Austin Forsyth was obviously getting comfortable on the couch during filming with Daphne Oz. So was Joy-Anna Duggar because she was perched atop her new spouse, right on his lap while he laid back, sprawled on the couch.

It makes you wonder what Joy-Anna and Austin are up to behind closed doors when they’re already getting so intimate in front of rolling cameras. Keep in mind, just two months ago, the newly married couple were still going out on chaperoned dates.

That seems like a pretty fast learning curve for the 19-year old Duggar daughter and her 23-year old husband. It’s a safe bet that they’ve been doing a lot of exploring in recent months and we’re not talking about backpacking trips.

I get to work with my favorite mechanic assistant today! #headgaskets #duramaxdiesel A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

While sex between Joy-Anna and Austin is allowed now, most fans would prefer not to know all the details. The newlyweds have been taking some pretty heavy criticism for their constant PDA.

It seems like every time Joy-Anna and Austin make a TV appearance on Counting On or the aftershow, they have their hands all over each other. It’s gotten to the point where Duggar fans are debating whether the constant PDA is obscene or not.

It’s great that they really dig each other, especially considering the involvement of Jim Bob as he approves (or does not approve) of those who want to court his daughters.

Advertisement

However, the constant PDA is starting to upset fans who really don’t want to see Joy-Anna sitting on top of her husband’s crotch or constantly hugging and kissing on each other.