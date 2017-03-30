Joss Whedon To Write And Direct A ‘Batgirl’ Standalone Movie

This month, filmmaker Joss Whedon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic television show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but now he’s getting ready to take on another strong female character: DC Comics’ Batgirl.

A new report says that Whedon is close to signing a deal to write, direct, and produce a Batgirl standalone movie. The new film would be part of the Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe with the likes of Batman v. Superman and Suicide Squad.

Whedon is no stranger to comic book movies, of course; he was a major driving force behind competitor Marvel’s Phase 1 films. He wrote and directed both The Avengers and its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. He also co-created and produces Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for ABC.

Batgirl has appeared on screen before but has never fronted her own film. Actress Yvonne Craig played the role in the campy 1960’s Batman series, and Alicia Silverstone put on the spandex for 1997’s universally reviled Batman & Robin film.

This will be the second female-led superhero film in the DC Extended Universe after this summer’s upcoming Wonder Woman film. There’s also a Suicide Squad spin-off in the works called Gotham City Sirens focusing on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn character.

Other planned DC Extended Universe films include this November’s Justice League, Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Suicide Squad 2, Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck’s The Batman, and standalone films for both The Flash and Cyborg.

In addition to his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Avengers movies, Whedon is known for the cult television series Angel, Dollhouse, and Firefly (along with its feature film spin-off, Serenity). He also wrote and directed the fan favorite musical Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog starring Neil Patrick Harris.

After directing Avengers: Age of Ultron, Whedon stepped away from Marvel and took a break from future projects due to fatigue. Batgirl would be Whedon’s first new development since then.