Joss Whedon To Finish Directing ‘Justice League’ As Zack Snyder Deals With Family Tragedy

Some sad news to report regarding Warner Bros. upcoming superhero tentpole film, Justice League. Due to a tragic loss in his family, director Zack Snyder is stepping down as the film’s director. The remaining scenes will be directed by Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon.

In making the shocking announcement, Snyder revealed his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn Snyder, committed suicide in March of this year.

Snyder and his wife, Deborah, who is a producer on the film, decided to work through their grief and continued working on the film.

After a recent cut of Justice League was screened for fellow filmmakers, Snyder had some ideas for new scenes and brought on Whedon to help write them.

As the prospect of flying back to London to film the new scenes drew near, the Snyders realized they needed to stay close to home and help their family heal.

Now Whedon will step in to direct the new Justice League scenes that he also co-wrote, though executives stress this is still a Zack Snyder film.

It’s easy to think there may be a problem with the film, but it’s important to remember that most big-budget tentpole films like Justice League undergo some additional filming.

Whedon recently signed on to both direct and write a new Batgirl movie for Warner Bros., which would be part of the larger DC Extended Universe.

The Snyders both serve as producers on all of the DCEU films, including next week’s Wonder Woman, so it makes sense that Whedon would’ve been working closely with them already.

As mentioned above, Whedon has experience dealing with large superhero movies, as he wrote and directed both Avengers films for Marvel Studios.

In addition to Wonder Woman and Justice League, filming is currently underway on Aquaman, due out next year. Justice League will hit theaters on November 17, 2017.