Josh Murray Gets Candid About His Mistakes With Amanda Stanton

Todd Malm Posted On 05/15/2017
Amanda Stanton And Josh MurraySource: ETOnline.com

In a preview of a new episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show, Josh Murray comes out to address some of the allegations made against him from Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

Dorfman, 30, said Murray was abusive towards her during their engagement that lasted five months.

Amanda Stanton didn’t have nice things to say about the man either!

She claimed Murray was “controlling” after they fell for each other on Bachelor In Paradise last year during the summer.

The reality TV star said it “was tough to hear all the time,” referring to the allegations made by former co-stars.

He said, “I definitely take fault for continuing something and not being happy when I know I should walk away.”

Josh said every person could relate to a situation where they don’t want to be in it.

His advice is simple; when you know it’s getting bad, it’s time to take a deep breath and get out of there!

He said when you stay in unpleasant circumstances, “it ends up just not being very good.”

Josh denied the accusations levied against him by Amanda Stanton and Andi Dorfman.

But Murray admitted to not being perfect when he said he had made mistakes in the past, but according to him, Josh still doesn’t like to “air his dirty laundry,” meaning he doesn’t like to talk smack about other people.

The former Bachelorette star feels slighted.

According to Murray, he doesn’t like to talk about others and attempt to ruin their reputation, but unfortunately, that is what has happened to him in this situation.

How dramatic!

The New York native revealed the Bachelor franchise had a tremendously adverse effect on his dating life.

The reality star said ever since the show; he feels as if people are preemptively judging him before he opens his mouth and he “doesn’t know what to do or how to handle it.”

Murray and Stanton crushed their engagement earlier in the year. A source revealed Josh was unhappy, but he held on because of his love for the kids, referring to their daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.

