Josh Murray Desperately Wants Amanda Stanton Back

A source revealed today Josh Murray wants to get back together with his ex-finacée Amanda Stanton. The insider said Josh is desperately trying to stoke the flames of their past relationship.

Murray, who is 32-years-old, and Stanton, 27, got engaged during the finale of season 3 of the Bachelor In Paradise which aired last year during the summer.

The couple ended up breaking up at the end of 2016 in December, but they have gotten back together multiple times since then.

Murray has had trouble with his past relationships.

In March, Murray threatened to file a lawsuit against Amanda unless she ceased contacting him; the man was allegedly upset over the use of his car.

Josh purchased a vehicle and it was in his name, but he let Amanda use it because they were getting along together and were planning to have a family.

The couple started fighting in their apartment one night and Stanton ended up grabbing some of her things and leaving the house and taking the car belonging to Josh.

Josh told Stanton to give the car back but Amanda ultimately refused, forcing Murray to have to call the police on his fiancée, so you could say their relationship had some ups and downs, to say the least!

The source said it has been tough for the both of them, but Josh is trying to work something out.

They have great chemistry together when things are going well, so we’ll see what the future brings.

When Amanda was at the Wango Tango in Los Angeles, she said when the couple was on the show together it felt like Josh was the love of her life and it is “really hard to move on from that.”

Stanton’s mind has almost been made up; she thinks doesn’t want him back at this moment, but Murray is persisting.

During Steve Harvey’s talk show, Murray told Harvey he needed help because he has two failed engagements that were both very public.

Advertisement

Josh said he has the tendency to be a people pleaser so when he notices “red flags,” he doesn’t end the relationship when he should. He said he doesn’t know what to do and is feeling hopeless. Hopefully, Josh can figure out his life and find what he’s looking for!